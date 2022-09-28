New Delhi: As a contiguous neighbour and a long-standing partner of Afghanistan, India has direct stakes in ensuring the return of peace and stability to the country, said India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj at the UNSC on Tuesday.

"Our approach is guided by the expectations of the international community set forth in UNSC Resolution 2593 and reiterated in subsequent pronouncements of the Security Council. These include ensuring that the territory of Afghanistan is not used to launch terrorist attacks against other countries; formation of a truly inclusive and representative government; combating terrorism and drug trafficking; and preserving the rights of women, children, and minorities," said the Indian envoy.

In response to the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people as well as to the urgent appeals made by the United Nations, in the last several months, India has dispatched several shipments of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan consisting of 40,000 MTs of wheat, 36 tons of essential medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID Vaccine and 28 tons of disaster relief aid.

Further reiterating that India is deeply concerned about the unfolding humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Kamboj said, "These aid consignments were handed over to the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul, the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) and other UN specialized agencies including WFP and UNOCHA."

She further informed that in order to closely monitor and coordinate the efforts of various stakeholders for the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance and in continuation of India's engagement with the Afghan people, an Indian technical team has also been deployed at the Indian Embassy in Kabul. "Our approach to Afghanistan, as always, will be guided by our historical friendship and our special relationship with the people of Afghanistan", she said while adding that India's firmly held the conviction that humanitarian assistance should be based on the principles of neutrality, impartiality, and independence.

Reassuring that India is closely monitoring the security situation in Afghanistan and is actively engaged with the international community on issues related to Afghanistan, she added, "The Indian envoy further condemned the recent attack on Gurudwara Dashmesh Pita Sahibji in Kabul on 18 June 2022. The terrorist assault on places of worship of minority communities and the targeting of innocent civilian populations continue to be a serious concern."

"We have recently seized very big shipments of drugs at our high seas and ports. UNODC reports are concerning. Illicit drug traders and terrorists have a symbiotic relationship", said the Indian envoy, adding that on the political front, India continues to call for an inclusive dispensation in Afghanistan which represents all sections of Afghan society. She also condemned the recent attack outside the Russian Embassy.