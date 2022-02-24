Indian embassy sets up office in Polish-Ukranian border to bring back stranded Indians
Hyderabad: Indian embassy in Poland has set up a camp office in Krakowiec on the Polish-Ukrainian border to facilitate the transfer of Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine, via Poland back to India.
@MEAIndia @PMOIndia @IndiainUkraine @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/vU0leVqJmT— India in Poland and Lithuania (@IndiainPoland) February 24, 2022
A camp office is also being set up in Lviv, Ukraine to facilitate the movement of stranded Indians from the country's end. About 18,000 Indians are stranded in Ukraine as flights in and out of the country were canceled after it was invaded by Russia.
To assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine,MEA Teams from @IndiaInHungary, @IndiainPoland, @IndiaInSlovakia & @eoiromania are on their way to the adjoining land borders with Ukraine.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 24, 2022
Indian nationals in Ukraine near the border points can contact these teams ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OSd90I4DGH
MEA teams from Hungary, Slovak Republic, and Romania are also on their way to the adjoining land borders with Ukraine to facilitate the safe return of stranded Indians. MEA Arindam Bagchi shared contact details for the concerned countries on Twitter.
