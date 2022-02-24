Hyderabad: Indian embassy in Poland has set up a camp office in Krakowiec on the Polish-Ukrainian border to facilitate the transfer of Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine, via Poland back to India.

A camp office is also being set up in Lviv, Ukraine to facilitate the movement of stranded Indians from the country's end. About 18,000 Indians are stranded in Ukraine as flights in and out of the country were canceled after it was invaded by Russia.

MEA teams from Hungary, Slovak Republic, and Romania are also on their way to the adjoining land borders with Ukraine to facilitate the safe return of stranded Indians. MEA Arindam Bagchi shared contact details for the concerned countries on Twitter.

