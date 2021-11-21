Chandigarh: Buta Singh Dhillon from Bibi Wala of Bathinda village in Punjab received a Pakistani visa on an expired passport. He said he had applied for a Pakistani visa to visit shrines in Pakistan at the time of Guru Nanak's birth anniversary, but did not know that his passport was expired six months ago.

He was issued a Pakistani visa from November 17 to November 26 on his expired passport by the Indian Embassy and he entered Pakistan through Wagah border after completing the formalities as per the instructions of the government. On the way out, the investigating officers said that his passport was expired, but surprisingly, the Ministry of External Affairs has issued a visa to Pakistan on the same expired passport.

