New Delhi: Partha Satpathy, the Ambassador of India to Ukraine Thursday said the Indian embassy in Kyiv was operating 24X7 ensuring the safety of all the Indians in Ukraine amid Russia's attack on the country.

"Early morning today we woke up to the news that whole Ukraine is under attack. This generated a lot of anxiety. I would like to assure all of you that the embassy of India continues to operate round the clock looking out for the safety and security of all Indians here," Satpathy said in the video message shared on Twitter by the Indian embassy in Ukraine.

'Embassy open 24X7': WATCH - Indian ambassador's video message from Kyiv

"My advice to all of you is to stay wherever you are...If you are stranded in Kyiv, reach out to friends, family, the Indian community, and the Indian embassy. We are in touch with the authorities here regarding the safety and security of the Indian citizens," he added.

In a separate fresh advisory, the embassy said that the movement of people was now difficult in Ukraine as it was under martial law and those hearing air sirens and bomb warnings should find nearby bomb shelters. "As you are aware, Ukraine is under martial law, which has made movement difficult," it said.

For those students who are stranded without a place of stay in Kyiv, the embassy said it was in touch with establishments to put them up. "We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, google maps has a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metros," it said.

"While Mission is identifying possible solution to the situation, please be aware of your surroundings, be safe, do not leave your homes unless necessary and carry your documents with you at all times," it said.

