New Delhi: The Indian embassy in Washington is in touch with federal authorities of the US for a thorough probe into the death of an Indian woman allegedly by suicide in New York, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. Mandeep Kaur, 30, died allegedly by suicide on August 3 after she posted a video online in which she spoke about years of domestic abuse by her husband.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian consulate in New York is also in contact with local authorities, the Indian community and Kaur's family members. "Our embassy in Washington is in contact with US federal authorities on the matter. They have given us assurance that measures will be taken as per law," Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing while replying to a question on the matter. Bagchi said the Indian embassy and the consulate will keep track of the matter so that there is a thorough probe into it to know what had happened. (PTI)