Indore: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the Indian diaspora has become an important and unique force in the global system. Addressing the valedictory session of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention in Indore, the President praised overseas Indians for excelling in various walks of life through hard work and resilience.

"The Indian diaspora today has become an important and unique force in the global system, It has grown into an energetic and confident community in every region," she said. The President said the Indian diaspora has exhibited extraordinary dedication and hard work and overcome many challenges to achieve excellence in all walks of life including art, literature, politics, business, academics, philanthropy, and science and technology.

Referring to the PBD convention theme: "Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India's Progress in Amrit Kaal", the President said it reflects India's desire to make its diaspora a partner in the achievement of its national developmental goals. In the next 25 years, India is going to embark on an ambitious journey of collective hard work, sacrifice, and intensive development to transform into a self-reliant world leader by 2047 when we would be celebrating the centenary of our Independence, she said.

The President said the collective power and potential of the Indian diaspora would be a force multiplier in the nation's inclusive development. She urged the diaspora to become a full partner in this journey. "They can contribute with their energy, experience, ideas, business acumen, investments, technical expertise and knowledge sharing, to enhance our capacities to fulfil the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," she said.

On the occasion, the President conferred the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards on select members of the Indian diaspora to recognize their achievements and to honour their contributions to various fields including in India and abroad. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present. Earlier in the day, President Murmu met her counterparts from Suriname and Guyana, Chandrikapersad Santokhi and Irfaan Ali, respectively, on the sidelines of the convention. (PTI)