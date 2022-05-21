New Delhi: In a course correction, Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the Congress did not have a big brother attitude, but is working together with the other opposition parties to take on the ruling BJP. “The Congress is not a big daddy, but is working together with the other opposition parties. The point that I made in Udaipur was misconstrued. Congress is the party that has an ideology at the national level. It will enable the opposition. It is not that Congress is superior to other parties. We are fighting the same battle,” Rahul said at the “Ideas for India” conference at the Cambridge University in London on Friday.

Rahul’s earlier comment that “only Congress could defeat the BJP and the regional parties were not capable of doing that,” had miffed allies like RJD and JD-S. The former Congress chief mentioned “polarisation” as the key reason why the Congress was losing polls against the BJP and alleged that the media was under control and was not giving voice to the opposition leaders.

According to the former Congress chief, India was a union of states and its institutions allowed a dialogue to take place between people while today there was a systematic attack on the institutions which blocked such conversations between the states. “The CBI and ED are being used. It is the job of the opposition to defend that conversation from the ruling BJP,” Rahul said.

The ongoing tussle was not a political fight, but a contest to protect the institutions and for this, the opposition, including the Congress go back to its roots, to the people, said Rahul. “The BJP controls the media, hence, we have to think of new ways of communication with the masses, how to ramp up our party,” he said. Rahul noted that Congress was a mass-based party and should never become a cadre-based party like the BJP.

On an economic vision for India, the Congress leader said, “China dominates global production today. India needs to boost its manufacturing system, which will create jobs. There is a huge opportunity for us and the world wants an alternative. We need to support small and medium companies,” he said. The 2016 demonetisation attacked the informal sector, he said. "The public sector should be a strategic sector and the private sector will drive the economic process. Hence, the private sector needs to be free from the fear of state agencies, he said. “But one company controlling massive power and capital across sectors is not good,” said Rahul.

On the US vs China rivalry for global domination, the Congress leader said “China’s Belt and Road Initiative was an attempt to turn the planet into a territory. China has a vision, but there is no counter vision either in India and the US,” he said. “The West is not offering prosperity, but just saying stop China, which is offering prosperity and solid infrastructure,” he said.

According to Rahul, PM Modi has just stretched the idea of the 1990 economic vision, but the country needed a new vision that offered prosperity. On human rights issues in India, the Congress leader said, “We don’t need the US to tell us that there are human rights violations. We are fighting polarization here.” “Democracy in India is a global public good. No one else has managed democracy so well. We are three times the size of Europe. I think the US understands that,” said Rahul. He cautioned that Chinese troops were sitting at India’s borders and building infrastructure there. “If there is no discussion, how will the government deal with the problem.”

Also read: Rahul Gandhi calls former PM Rajiv Gandhi a 'visionary leader' whose policies helped shape modern India