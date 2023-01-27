Vadodara [Gujarat]: Indian cricketer Axar Patel tied the knot with Maha Patel in Vadodara on Thursday. The all-rounder skipped the ODI series against New Zealand this time owing to his wedding. Although he did not share any photos or videos, many fan accounts on Twitter shared some from his memorable day.

Talking about his career, he did extremely well in the recently concluded T20Is and ODIs against Sri Lanka. (ANI)

