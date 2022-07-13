New Delhi: Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport have arrested an Indian couple from Vietnam after 45 guns worth over Rs 22 lakh were seized from two bags in their possession.

"They admitted (they had) previously smuggled 25 pieces of guns having a value of over Rs 12 lakh," a senior customs official at the national capital's IGI airport told news agency ANI. "Ballistics reports will confirm whether the guns are real or not... but, in a preliminary report, NSG (National Security Guard, the country's elite counter-terrorism unit) has confirmed that the guns are fully functional and can be used," the official said.

Visuals shared by the agency on Twitter showed a huge collection of handguns neatly laid out on a table and some other pictures of guns being filled into plastic bags.