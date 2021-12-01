New Delhi: In response to media queries on a video being circulated on social media regarding the unruly behaviour of an Indian officer in the embassy in New York, the Indian Consul General in New York, Randhir Jaiswal, has taken note of the incident and ordered disciplinary proceedings against the concerned officer.

"We have taken note of the complaint. The consulate maintains the highest standards of public service. This particular incident does not reflect either its norms or its guidelines of public functioning, Consulate General of India, New York tweeted. As for the complainants, visas were later issued to them, the Indian Consulate said.

"The Consul General has personally reviewed the matter. Based on the information provided, it has been decided to institute disciplinary proceedings against the concerned officer", it added.

When an Indian origin woman approached the Consulate with her application, a consulate official behaved in an unruly manner while denying visa to her. The episode was caught on camera, and was being circulated widely in social media.

Bollywood star Simi Garewal had tweeted the video to highlight the plight of the woman who wanted to take part in her father's funeral in India.

Sharing the 1 min 11-sec video Garewal wrote, "On 24/11/2021. Indian embassy New York. Her father had died & she wanted a visa for India. This is the obnoxious behaviour of an Indian officer in the New York Consulate towards her."