New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur, on September 15, attended the Social Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 awards in Delhi. While addressing the event Anurag Thakur said, “In 2014-15, India became the first country in the world with legislated 'Corporate Social Responsibility' with a spending threshold of $2.5 billion. Till March 2022, Indian companies have spent over Rs 1 trillion in CSR.” (ANI)