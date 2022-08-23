New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued 32 Bangladeshi fishermen and handed them over to the authorities of the neighbouring country, the Ministry of Defence said. Indian Coast Guard Ship Varad rescued the Bangladeshi fishermen after their boats capsized at the Indo-Bangla International Maritime Boundary Line.

"Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 32 Bangladeshi fishermen and handed (them) over to Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) today in accordance with the existing Memorandum of Understanding between the two Coast Guards," the ministry said.

It said the Bangladesh Coast Guard has thanked the Indian Coast Guard for their humanitarian role in saving the lives of the Bangladeshi fishermen. "The Bangladeshi fishermen's boats capsized during cyclonic weather/depression, which travelled along the coast of Bangladesh and West Bengal between August 19 to 20. Most of these fishermen were found clinging on to nets/floats, in turbulent sea," the ministry said. (PTI)