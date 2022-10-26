New Delhi: In a coordinated search and rescue operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 20 Bangladeshi fishermen from the sea on October 25, upon being sighted by Coast Guard Dornier aircraft which was on surveillance sortie post-landfall of cyclone "Sitrang".

These rescued fishermen were clinging to floating debris after their fishing boat sank. They are planning to hand over them to the Bangladesh Coast Guard in accordance with MoU existing between the two Coast Guards. "In a swift coordinated Search & Rescue Operation India Coast Guard rescued 20 Bangladeshi fishermen post-landfall of cyclone Sitrang.

Fishermen will be handed over to Bangladesh in accordance with the existing MoU," ICG tweeted. Since Monday night, over 18 people have died in different parts of Bangladesh as the powerful Cyclone Sitrang completed its landfall.

News daily reported that Bangladesh officials closely tackling the impacts of the cyclone said that having taken up all necessary preparations, like appropriate weather forecasting and timely evacuation of people of the coastal regions.

Meanwhile, the situation in Assam continues to remain grim on Tuesday as nearly 1100 people from 83 villages have been affected by the deluge caused by the cyclonic storm 'Sitrang'. Several houses were damaged due to Cyclone Sitrang which caused heavy rainfall and a storm in Assam. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 1146 people have been affected by the storm.