Mangaluru: As many as 15 foreigners were rescued from MV Princess Miral belonging to Syria in a swift search and rescue mission by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday after a breach in the hull on the coast of Mangaluru.

The crew of MV Princess Moral abandoned the ship following a breach in the hull which led to ingress of water, and the vessel ran aground on Tuesday. Responding to a call for rescue, Coast Guard ships Vikram and Amartya braved rough waters to reach the foreign vessel and rescue the crew. The vessel was carrying 8,000 tonnes of steel coil from Tianjin in China to Beirut in Lebanon.

The successful operation reaffirms Indian Coast Guard’s capabilities as the nodal agency for search and rescue operations in the Indian Ocean region. Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said the vessel ran aground five to six nautical miles away from the Ullal shore.