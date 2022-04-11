New Delhi: Five high-speed Inshore Patrol Vessels, meant for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and to be supplied between March 2008 and March 2009, were delivered very late with the last delivery completed in May 2018 - more than nine years later. And that’s not all. The ships were much heavier than the mandated weight resulting in them not being able to reach the required speeds resulting in a loss of more than Rs 200 crore to the state-owned Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) laid down in Parliament just last week has found.

The contract was inked between ICG and the Vishakapatnam-headquartered HSL in March 2006 for constructing and delivering five Inshore Patrol Vessels (IPV) at a total cost of Rs 231.29 crore. Against the mandated standard of 275 tonnes in weight and a speed of 34 knots, all the five ships weighed 330, 330.3, 328.6, 330.6, and 329.1 tonnes with respective speeds of 31.6, 33.01, 33.5, 32.5, and 34.1 knots respectively in a blatant breach of the terms of the contract.

Underlining the implications, the national auditor’s report says: “This increase in weight and decrease in speed of the IPVs would concomitantly have had an adverse impact on their utility as high-speed patrol vehicles.” IPV is a high speed and weight-sensitive vessel which requires lightweight engineering, outfitting materials and systems. This medium class vessel is used for search and rescue, law enforcement and maritime patrol missions, and to bolster the ICG’s capability to enhance maritime security, environmental protection and India’s coastal defence.

As per build specifications of the ICG, HSL had to maintain a weight book to monitor the weight of equipment and materials that were to be fitted into the IPVs. “HSL did not monitor the weight of the materials going into the construction of the IPVs and initiated the procurement process of materials without assessment of weight,” the report said.

The audit concluded that the delay in implementation and execution of the project led to a loss of Rs 200.43 crore to HSL. It observed: “The project was executed without proper planning and utilizing the full capacity of HSL to avoid time and cost overrun of the project. Moreover, non-availability of IPVs to ICG on time affected the surveillance patrolling of the coastal areas.”

The CAG also found the reply of the defence ministry “untenable” as HSL suffered losses due to poor contract management. The ICG is one of the largest coast guard organisations in the world that provides search and rescue operations in 4.6 million sq km of coastal waters around the Indian peninsula.

The present strength of the ICG comprises 158 surface platforms including 73 ships, 67 interceptor boats and 18 hovercrafts, while its aviation arm has 70 aircraft, which comprise 39 fixed-wing Dorniers, 19 Chetak helicopters and 12 Advanced Light helicopters. The organisation aims to enhance its strength to 190 ships and 80 aircraft by 2025.