Panaji: Inaugurating the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation Asia Pacific Conference on Wednesday in Goa, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia the Indian economy is moving forward at a brisk pace and the civil aviation sector is likely to log around 400 million passengers over the next 7 to 10 years.

Scindia said the theme of the conference is contemporaneous with the Indian government’s vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the conference, Union MoS Civil Aviation General Vijay Kumar Singh said that the aviation industry supports almost 3.5 trillion dollars which is almost 1.4% of Worlds’ GDP.

He stated in his remarks that "though the industry suffered heavily during Covid-19 pandemic, domestic recovery across the world is now improving. In India, the aviation industry has reached almost 95% of pre-covid passenger traffic, Singh added.

Stressing that Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP) services are the most important aspect of aviation, Singh urged the aviation industry to collaborate on technology. “Airspace is going to grow in coming times, we have many flying objects in the air, not just aircraft. So, we need to deal with the latest technologies”, he added.

The event was also marked by the presence of Goa's Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant who informed that Goa’s newly developed Mopa airport got DGCA licenses recently. He also stated during his remarks that the new Greenfield airport will begin operations soon, opening more opportunities for tourism in Goa.

CANSO – the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation – is the global voice of the air traffic management (ATM) industry and is shaping future skies. Its members support over 90% of the world’s air traffic and include air navigation service providers, airspace users and operators, manufacturers and aviation industry suppliers.