Srinagar: As a large number of foreign tourists are expected to arrive in Kashmir this year, female artists have taken it upon themselves to showcase Kashmir to the world through their unique and beautiful art. Around 60 artists from all over India have come to the valley on a five-day tour. The painters will be visiting various tourists spots and putting on canvas, the fascinating landscapes of Kashmir.

For the first day of their tour, the artists bought to life, the historic Zero Bridge over the Jhelum River in Srinagar by painting it on their canvas. They painted the picturesque bridge, the boats floating on the Jhelum river, and the houseboats.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the women artists said they chose Kashmir because they had the opportunity to bring to life the beauty of this place through their paintings. "They are no less than male artists," one of the artists said. The women artists say that they also extended the invitation to the women artists of Kashmir to join them and paint along-with them.