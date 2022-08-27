Arunachal Pradesh: Troops of the Indian Army are focused on infrastructure and security all along the International Border as they safeguard the borders of the nation, an army official posted in Arunachal Pradesh said on Saturday.

"We're equipped with the latest technology of weapons & equipment. The defences all along the frontlines are well coordinated to carry out our planned tasks effectively. We can access the satellite data till the last post because of the excellent connectivity," Maj Rajesh Thakre said.

"Developments all along the border areas are the true testimony of the giant stride by the Govt to safeguard our motherland. We are the Army of 21st century&carrying out the task of maintaining peace&tranquillity all along border lines. We'll never let our guard down," he said. (ANI)