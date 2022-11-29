New Delhi: The Indian Army troops have been using 'trained kites' to hunt down enemy drones in a first-of-its-kind usage of these birds of prey. The hunting skills of kites are expected to help the Army in checking drones from entering India from across the border.

Of late, the use of enemy drones for airdropping drugs, arms, and ammunition poses a challenge for security agencies. Most of these trespassing drones are being spotted along the borders and immediately shot down by the alert jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF).