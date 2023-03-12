Tezpur: The Indian Army on Saturday rescued around 370 tourists, including 178 men, 142 women and 50 children, who were stranded due to heavy snowfall in East Sikkim. Several vehicles carrying tourists, returning from Natu La and Tsomgo (Changgu) Lake were held up due to the snowfall. The Army immediately swung into action and launched a rescue mission that continued throughout the night. After coordinating with GREF, the road was cleared for traffic movement on Sunday morning.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said there was heavy snowfall in Sikkim on March 11 and approximately 100 vehicles carrying nearly 400 tourists were stranded. Troops of Trishakti Corps in collaboration with the police and administration acted immediately and launched a rescue mission 'Operation Himrahat'. Rawat said that while relief operations continued till late in the night, tourists were moved to safe areas and provided shelter, warm clothing, medical aid and hot meals. The troops arranged accommodation for all the stranded tourists, he said.

Following detailed coordination with GREF the road was cleared for traffic in the morning, Rawthe said. With assistance of GREF dozers, snow was cleared to enable the movement of the vehicles to Gangtok at around 9 am. The troop's quick response helped in providing relief and comfort to the stranded tourists under inclement weather conditions and also ensured early clearance of road to enable vehicles' movement.

The stranded tourists and Sikkim administration expressed their gratitude for the immediate relief provided by the Army. It has once again been proved that, along with guarding the border in super high-altitude areas of the Himalayas, Indian Army is always proactive in providing assistance to tourists and the local population.