Hyderabad: An Indian Army soldier named Sai Kiran Reddy went missing earlier this month while he was returning to report for his duty at the Punjab border. A resident of Pothireddypalli in the Cheryala Mandal of Siddipet district in Telangana, Reddy was returning to report at his deployment centre in Faridkot after completing his three-week leave from November 16.

When Reddy did not report for duty on the scheduled date on December 7, his concerned senior called up his parents and found out that he had left for Punjab in time on December 5, but did not reach the destination.

The family added that they had spoken to him last over a WhatsApp call while he was boarding his flight from the Rajeev Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

But after that, his phone was switched off for 4 days, which had made the family anxious about his whereabouts. The call from his senior confirmed that something had gone wrong with their son.

Sai Kiran's worried parents exhausted all their options having called their relatives and friends but to no avail. They finally lodged a complaint at the Cherial Police Station and also informed the Delhi Airport Police about the incident. SI Narendra Reddy has said that a ‘Zero FIR’ has been registered, while suitable measures will be taken to trace the whereabouts of the army jawan.

The CCTV cameras at the Delhi Airport confirmed that the soldier landed in Delhi, intending to board the Faridkot flight from there. While further investigation is ongoing, the case has been transferred to the Delhi Army Police. Meanwhile, the Siddipet Police has formed 3 teams to trace the missing jawan.

