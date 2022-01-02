Jind (Haryana): An Indian Army helicopter made an emergency landing in the Jind district of Haryana on Sunday morning. According to sources the emergency landing had to be made due to a technical fault in the helicopter. The incident took place in the Jajanwala village of Jind.

Although the Army helicopter IA 1123 made the emergency landing at a field in the village, the four soldiers travelling in it were unscathed. The helicopter also did not sustain any damage.

"The Army helicopter, which was flying from Bathinda in Punjab to Delhi made an emergency landing in Jajanwala village in Jind district,'' Inspector Rajesh Kumar told PTI over phone from Jind.

Soon after the news of the incident spread, a large number of villagers gathered around the spot. Officials of the Narwana Police station reached the spot. Sources said that an army unit has also been called in. However, the exact reason behind the emergency landing is yet to be known.

