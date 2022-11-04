Rajouri (J and K): The Indian Army on November 3 foiled a major infiltration bid by terrorists on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch in J-K.

Addressing a Press Conference in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, Brigadier Rajesh Bisht, Commander, Poonch Brigade, on Nov 04 informed that one dead body of a terrorist along with two AK47 rifles, several rounds of magazines, one Chinese pistol and a large number of war-like stores were recovered.

Poonch Brigade Commander Rajesh Bisht said, “Suspicious movement of 3 infiltrators was noticed in Nakarkot area of Poonch Sector by alert troops on November 03. On being noticed, they fired and were injured in retaliatory firing. Searches were conducted thereafter."

“One dead body of a terrorist along with two AK47 rifles, several rounds of magazines, one Chinese pistol and a large number of war-like stores were recovered. Narcotic substances were also recovered from the bag recovered from them,” he added.

