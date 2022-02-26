J&K: In the Hyderbeg Palhalan area of ​​Baramulla district of North Kashmir, the 10th Sector of the Indian Army felicitated skier Arif Khan on Saturday, who recently participated in Winter Olympics which was being held in Beijing, China. Arif Khan was the only Indian athlete to participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 and got 45th position in the giant slalom discipline of Alpine Skiing which made India proud.

Speaking to the media, the Ski player said, “I feel so happy that the Indian Army organized this event. This event has a clear intention and that is to support us and also inspire other athletes, especially in the valley. Also, it's a clear message to the youth of Kashmir, that sports are the only way to reach our goals,"

He stated that he had a great journey from being nothing to becoming an Olympic player and Bejing also remained a wonderful experience for him and hard work paid him well.

Arif Khan also gave a message that hard work is the main key behind success and also called upon the youth to involve in activities that can inspire others. His family was happy with the felicitation by the Army.

Mehraj Ud Din Khan, Arif Khan’s brother said, “I feel very proud of my brother when he represented our country in the Olympics and we are very happy and proud to see our brother at this place.”

