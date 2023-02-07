New Delhi: India has sent to Turkiye two plane-loads of relief materials and medical teams for survivors of the devastating earthquake that killed over 4,000 people. India has also despatched various equipment, tools and vehicles to search for survivors of the two powerful quakes that badly hit various parts of Turkey and Syria.

Several countries around the world have extended help to both the countries in their rescue and recovery efforts. "India expresses its solidarity at this challenging moment," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted. The first C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force, carrying a group of search and rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief material, medicines landed in Adana in the quake-hit country in the morning.

A second IAF plane with similar consignments has already left for Turkiye around noon. "First Indian C17 flight with more than 50 @NDRFHQ Search & Rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief material, medicines and other necessary utilities & equipment reaches Adana, Trkiye," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

Both the first and the second aircraft carried search and rescue personnel including from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). "Second @IAF_MCC C-17 with self-contained @NDRFHQ teams including dog squads, search & rescue equipment, extrication tools and vehicles leaves for Trkiye. India continues to support the people of Trkiye in their hour of need," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

It said the 99-member medical team comprises critical care specialists. The contingent includes orthopaedic surgical teams, general surgical specialist team and medical specialist teams apart from others. The teams are equipped with X-ray machines, ventilators, oxygen generation plant, cardiac monitors and associated equipment to establish a 30-bedded medical facility.

"The Army mobilised a 99-member medical team to earthquake hit Turkey. The team comprises medical specialists and is equipped with X-ray machines, ventilators, oxygen generation plants, cardiac monitors and associated equipment, to establish a 30-bedded medical facility," an Army official said. India on Monday decided to immediately despatch search and rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force, medical teams and relief material to Turkiye following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions to offer all possible assistance to the country.

Several countries, including the US and the UK, are sending relief materials and search and rescue specialists to Turkiye to help search for survivors of the quake. "First batch of earthquake relief material along with NDRF's special search & rescue teams and trained dog squats just arrived in Trkiye. Thank you India for your support and solidarity," the Turkish embassy in India tweeted.

The massive earthquake that struck Monday has killed more than 4,900 people and flattened thousands of buildings in Turkiye and neighbouring Syria. It was centred in Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras and was felt as far away as Cairo. (PTI)