New Delhi: The Indian Army through its 'Go-Green Initiative' has collaborated with TATA Power, India's largest integrated utility, to set up 16 charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) at various locations in Delhi Cantonment. Inauguration of charging stations was carried out today by Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, GOC Delhi Area in the presence of army officials and senior executives from TATA Power and TATA Motors.

All 16 charging stations setup in Delhi Cantonment can be used both for personal and official EVs in Delhi Cantonment. The Indian Army provides suitable facilities for setting up EV charging stations and arranging upstream power infrastructure to energise the chargers.

Inaugurating the first EV charging station at Taurus Station Canteen, Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, GOC Delhi Area said, "this is a unique initial step by Indian Army and TATA Power towards implementation of Government of India's National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) and Indian Army's 'Go-Green' Initiative".

He further urged everyone to contribute towards these eco-friendly initiatives to maintain an emission-free environment, a bounden duty, mankind has towards future generations.

Virendra Goyal, Head-Business Development, TATA Power, said "this is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of India's remarkable legacy organisations, one of which guarantees territorial security and the other is enhancing the nation's energy security with clean and green energy products and solutions.

We are pleased to work with the Indian Army to set up convenient fast charging stations for EV users within the Delhi Cantonment. To speed up the transition to clean mobility, we will keep working with like-minded institutions to jointly develop EV charging infrastructure in line with the Government of India's National Electric Mobility Mission Plan”.

To encourage consumers, TATA Power has made it easy and user friendly to access the charging stations through its EZ charge mobile app, available on all platforms. It has a variety of features which provide a seamless EV charging experience to EV users including e-payment, location of nearest EV charging station etc.

The start of this collaboration between Indian Army and TATA Power will further strengthen the nation's drive towards sustainable mobility.