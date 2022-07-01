Tinsukia (Assam): An exchange of fire took place between Army personnel and ULFA (I) militants at Kakapathar area in the Tinsukia district of Upper Assam, on Friday. At least six ULFA (I) militants, including hardcore leader Rupam Asom, were hiding in Bhola Changmai's home at Da-pathar Majgaon in the Kakapathar area, said sources.

Indian Army personnel belonging to the Assam regiment started an operation when they received inputs about the presence of Ulfa (I) ultras in the area. The militants sensing the danger over the presence of soldiers in the area attacked troops with grenades. Thereafter, the firing ensued between the militants and the Army jawans.

Meanwhile, police claimed that security forces shot dead a militant named Gyan Asom. Three other rebels fled from the spot while another two took refuge in a nearby jungle. Police suspected that both the militants sustained gunshot injuries. The joint team of Army personnel and police forces had cordoned off the area to prevent ultras from escaping.

It may be recalled that ULFA(I) chief Paresh Baruah had declared a ceasefire after Himanta Biswa Sarma became the chief minister of Assam. After taking oath as CM on May 10, 2021, Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to Baruah to come forward for peace talks. At that time Baruah had shown interest in peace talks and declared the ceasefire thereafter.