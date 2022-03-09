New Delhi: Mistry Zahoor Ibrahim, one of the five hijackers of the IC-814 Indian Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Delhi in 1999, has been shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi on March 1, media reports state. It is said that he was shot twice in the head by unidentified gunmen at point-blank range in Karachi's Akhtar Colony.

Reports also cite that the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was living under a pseudo-identity in Karachi, allegedly under ISI protection, for several years. The IC 814, an Indian Airlines Airbus A300 en route from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India was hijacked on Friday, December 24, 1999, shortly after it entered Indian airspace.

It is known that the Harkat-ul-Mujahideen outfit was also accused of hijacking. The motive for the hijacking was to secure the release of three militants - Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and Masood Azhar. The hostage crisis lasted for seven days and ended after the government agreed to release the three militants.

These militants have since been implicated in other terrorist actions, such as the Mumbai terror attacks. There were 191 passengers on board including 15 crew members, where one person was stabbed, who succumbed to his injuries, while several others were wounded.