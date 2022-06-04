Chandigarh: The glorious history of the Indian Air Force and the Air Warriors' valour will be put on display at the Chandigarh Air Force Heritage Centre, which will be developed soon. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect was inked on Friday between the Chandigarh administration and the Indian Air Force.

The Chandigarh Air Force Heritage Centre will be established at the Press building. During the signing of the MOU, the administrator of the Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit and officials from the Indian Air Force were present on the occasion. Speaking about the setting up of the Air Force Heritage Centre at Chandigarh, Group Captain Paramjit Singh Lamba said, "The purpose of this centre will be to inspire youths of the country to join Indian Air Force. The centre will give them a firsthand feel of Air Warriors and the use of flying machines during wars or other peace missions. The exhibits at the centre will also attract them to serve the nation through Indian Air Force."

Elaborating further, Lamba said, "The centre will have audio and video clips of the several rescue operations, which were undertaken by the Air Force. Besides, it will also have exhibits on bombs, missiles and different types of aircraft engines. The exhibits will help youth to get the firsthand knowledge of the functioning of the Air Force."

Various types of aircraft engines and vintage aircrafts such as Gnat used in 1971 Indo-Pak war will be showcased. Besides, the MIG-21 aeroplane will also be put on display at the centre. Apart from this, the centre will have another major attraction in the form of a Flight Simulator. Visitors will be allowed to use the Simulator to understand the nuances of flying machine.