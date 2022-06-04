New Delhi: Indian Air Force on Friday said that it has facilitated working permission and handing over of defense land to AAI in order to start the Regional Connectivity Scheme as per the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) vision.

The Airport Authority will use the land to operate civilian flights under the Aviation Ministry’s regional connectivity and airport development schemes RCS and UDAN. The seven locations where AAI got the land from Air Force include Bagdogra, Darbhanga, Adampur, Utarlai, Sarsawa, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur. Approximately 40 acres of land are being handed over for the development of civil terminals and necessary airfield infrastructure for commencing RCS flights.

“Indian Air Force has facilitated Working Permission and handing over of Defence Land by Ministry of Defence to Airport Authority of India (AAI) at seven locations, viz, Bagdogra, Darbhanga, Adampur, Utarlai, Sarsawa, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur. AAI would now be utilizing the existing IAF airfields to operate civil flights under the RCS UDAN scheme,” said an official statement issued by the government on Friday.

Approximately 40 acres of land are being handed over for the development of civil terminals and necessary airfield infrastructure for commencing RCS flights. In Chandigarh, the IAF is also in the process of handing over defense land for the expansion of the civil airport. This will facilitate the expansion of the existing terminals and facilities to accommodate an enhanced number of passengers and cargo infrastructure.