Jammu: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday airlifted 388 residents of Ladakh from Jammu to Leh under 'Operation Sadbhavana'. Two IL-76 aircraft were provided and the aircraft landed at the Air Force station in Jammu for airlifting the citizens. However, there's no clarity yet on why the Ladakh residents had to be airlifted from Jammu. The Indian Air Force has been extending assistance to the citizens of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said, "Today, the Indian Air Force provided the facility of IL-76 aircraft, which airlifted 388 citizens of UT of Ladakh from Jammu to Leh, under the 'Operation Sadbhavana'. "The Indian Air Force has been extending assistance to the citizens of UTs of J&K and Ladakh. Today morning, Two IL 76 aircraft landed at Air Force station Jammu and airlifted 388 citizens from Jammu to Leh".

Also read: Himachal: Israeli citizen airlifted to Chandigarh from Kullu for treatment

Earlier, the Army and the Indian Air Force airlifted a pregnant woman in critical condition from a hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar. Responding to a distress call, Army troops rushed to the village in the remote Nawapachi area and carried the woman on a stretcher through snowfields, officials said. The IAF flew a MI chopper to Nawapanchi and airlifted the woman, who was transported to the district hospital in Kishtwar for specialised treatment, they said. "The Indian Army in close coordination with the Indian Air Force evacuated a pregnant lady in critical condition from a remote winter isolated Nawapachi area of Kishtwar district to Kishtwar town," Defence Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said.