New Delhi: Citing the latest issue of the World Road Statistics (WRS) 2018, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that India ranks number one in the world with regard to the number of deaths in road accidents.

"Based on the latest issue of the World Road Statistics (WRS) 2018 brought out by the International Road Federation, Geneva, India ranks number 3 as per the number of accidents, ranks number 1 as per the number of persons killed, and ranks number 3 as per the number of persons injured in road accidents," stated Gadkari in a written reply.

Gadkar further stated that according to the police department of all States and Union Territories the percentage of fatalities involving road users between the ages of 18 years to 45 years is 69.80 percent for the year 2020. "World Bank in its report "The High Toll of Traffic Injuries: Unacceptable and Preventable" has opined that reducing road traffic mortality and morbidity by 50 percent and sustaining it over a period of 24 years could generate an additional flow of income equivalent to 14 percent of 2014 GDP in India," added Gadkari.

