New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said India will not tolerate China's attempt to unilaterally change the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The remark came in response to a question on India-China ties in the Upper House of the Parliament as the Winter Session of the Parliament began today. The session will have a total of 17 working days.

"Diplomatically, we are clear with the Chinese we will not tolerate attempts to unilaterally change LAC. If they continue to do that and built up forces that constitute serious concerns in border areas then our relationship is not normal and that abnormality is evident in the last few years," said Jaishankar.

On the question of India's change of policy on Palestine, Jaishankar said, "We are very clear on Palestine, we support a two-state solution with both states living peacefully side by side. Our financial support for the Palestinian refugee welfare agency has increased".

Highlighting the situation of Tamils in Sri Lanka, Jaishankar underlined that India has given support to the entirety of Sri Lanka which also includes the Tamil community, Sinhalese community and people from all other communities. "We haven't taken a communal approach in giving support to a neighbor in a serious economic situation", he added. Jaishankar was briefing the Parliament on the latest developments in India's foreign policy.