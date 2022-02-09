New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday reiterated that India has been witnessing a consistent decline in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) related violence. Asserting that the steadfast implementation of the 'National Policy & Action Plan to address Left Wing Extremism (LWE) -2015' has resulted in a consistent decline in violence, Minister of State in Home Ministry, Nityanand Rai told in the Rajya Sabha that the incident of LWE violence has been reduced by 77 percent from an all-time high of 2258 in 2009 to 509 in 2021.

"Similarly, the resultant death of civilians and security forces have also been reduced by 85 percent from an all-time high of 1005 in 2010 to 147 in 2021," he said.

Rai said that the geographical spread of the violence has also been reduced and only 46 districts reported LWE related violence in 2021 as compared to 96 districts in 2010.

"Decline in the geographical spread is also reflected in a reduced number of districts covered under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme. The number of SRE districts was reduced to 90 in April 2018 and further to 70 in July 2021," Rai said.

Similarly, the number of districts contributing approximately 90 percent of the LWE violence, categorized as most LWE affected districts, came down to 30 from 35 in 2018 and further to 25 in 2021, he said.

It may be mentioned here that National Policy & Action Plan to address Left Wing Extremism (LWE) has been implemented since 2015.

The policy envisages a multi-pronged strategy involving security-related measures, development interventions, ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities. "On the security front, the central government supporters the LWE affected States by providing central armed police forces battalions, helicopters, training, funds for modernization of State police forces, arms and equipment, sharing of intelligence and construction of fortified police station among others," Rai said.

Under the special infrastructure scheme (SIS) approved in 2017, projects worth Rs 371 crores have been sanctioned for strengthening special forces (SF) and Special Intelligence Branches (SIB) for LWE operations and 250 fortified police stations worth Rs 620 crore in vulnerable LWE affected areas.

Rai further said that for financial inclusion of the local populace in LWE areas, 1236 bank branches have been opened, 1077 ATMs have been installed and 14230 banking correspondents appointed in the LWE affected districts in the last six years.

"Further, 4903 post offices have been approved for LWE affected areas in the last 5 years, of which, 2953 have been made functional," Rai informed.