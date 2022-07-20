New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that in the last three years, India has witnessed a marginal increase in the number of cancer cases across the country.

“As per the Indian Council of Medical Research’s Cancer Registry Data Report on “National Cancer Registry Programme Report, 2020”, the estimated number of incidences of cancer cases is increasing in the country,” said Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar in the Rajya Sabha. Estimated incidences of cancer cases in 2018 was 13,25,232 followed by 13,58,415 in 2019 and 13,92,179 in 2020.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research’s Cancer Registry Data Report on “National Cancer Registry Programme Report, 2020”, the Age-Adjusted Incidence Rates (AAR) in different population-based cancer registries in India also witnessed zone-wise variation, the health minister said.

In the north zone, Delhi (2012-2014) registered 112.3 Crude Rate (CR) per 100,000 population among male and 147.0 Age Adjusted Rate (AAR) per 100,000 population among male. Among females Delhi registered 119.6 Crude Rate (CR) per 100,000 population and 141.0 Age Adjusted Rate (AAR) per 100,000 population among females.

In the south zone, Bangalore registered a 96.8 Crude Rate (CR) per 100,000 population and 122.1 Age-Adjusted Rate (AAR) per 100,000 population among males. While the same city registered a 125.1 Crude Rate (CR) per 100,000 population and 146.8 Age-Adjusted Rate (AAR) per 100,000 population among females.