New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar on Wednesday told the Upper House of Parliament that with G20 Presidency, India will provide a stronger voice to issues of interest of the global south.

Briefing the Rajyasabha on the latest developments in Indian foreign policy, EAM Jaishankar said, "India will provide a stronger voice to issues of interest of the global south. This is very much a part of our DNA."

"The G20 presidency will be an occasion for us to showcase the 3 Ds of India: Development, Democracy, and Diversity...We endeavor to create consensus, champion global south and shape agenda under India's G20 Presidency.G20 will "showcase India to the world", Jaishankar reiterated.

India will provide a stronger voice to issues of interest of the global south, says EAM

He noted that Indian foreign policy is to serve the Indian people. "We will do whatever it takes to discharge it", said Jaishankar. "Foreign policy has a direct impact on the daily lives of all Indians. Our endeavor is that the welfare of the Indian people is ensured however challenging the situation", EAM added.

He reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced global sentiment in Samarkand when he said this is not an era of war. "His statement was in the context of the Ukraine conflict where our advocacy of dialogue and diplomacy has been consistent and it has a larger resonance as well," the minister said.

He also said that India is "building bridges" with various countries in relation to India's participation in the Quad, SCO, summit. As far as Republic day celebrations are concerned, India has invited Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest and he has graciously accepted the invitation, said Jaishankar.

It is pertinent to note that after a gap of two years, India will be hosting the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas in Indore from 8-10 January 2023. President of Guyana Irfaan Ali will be the chief guest of the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas.

Jaishankar also informed the house that Kashi has been designated as the first SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2022-23. This would facilitate showcasing of our age-old knowledge inheritance and our cultural heritage.