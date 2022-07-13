New Delhi: India on Tuesday welcomed the adoption of the resolution extending authorization of humanitarian assistance to Syria through the Bab-Al Hawa crossing. During the Adoption of the Syria Humanitarian Resolution for renewal of cross-border operations through Bab al-Hawa, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN ambassador R Ravindra said, "today’s adoption will reassure nearly 4 million people in the northwest of Syria, 2.7 million of whom are IDPs, many of whom are women and children."

"At the same time, we should not lose sight of the fact that more than 14.5 million people across Syria need humanitarian assistance in one form or the other, with essential food items and fuel in short supply. Food insecurity has reached historic highs and an estimated 60% of the population is food insecure, as per the UN," he added.

The Indian envoy noted that it is clear therefore a decisive forward movement on the political track in Syria remains an urgent imperative to alleviate the sufferings of its people. He said, "To realize this, all parties, particularly the external players need to display their commitment, in tangible terms, to a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254."

Also read: UNSC reform negotiations could go on for another 75 years without any progress: India

"We reiterate the call for enhanced and effective humanitarian assistance to all Syrians throughout the country without discrimination, politicization and preconditions", the envoy said. While cross-border operations are predictable and important, they cannot continue to exist in perpetuity. Concrete steps need to be taken to address the hurdles that are obstructing the functioning of cross-line operations, he added.

He further underlined that humanitarian assistance cannot be a matter of political expediency. Linking humanitarian and developmental assistance with the progress in the political process will only exacerbate the humanitarian suffering and should be avoided.

Ambassador R Ravindra emphasized that the International community also needs to constructively look at promoting projects, which will bring much-needed jobs and economic opportunities to the Syrian people. Similarly, early recovery projects which help Syrian people to move in a direction of self-sustenance, need a realistic basis to move forward.

Further, the ambassador reiterated that India is committed to supporting the people of Syria in their endeavour for seeking lasting peace and stability. It is pertinent to note that the current UN Security Council's exceptional authorization for humanitarian aid delivery through the last remaining border crossing into northwest Syria expires on July 10.