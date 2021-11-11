New Delhi: The Central government informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that India is vulnerable, it would have to fight and defend itself for which expansion of width of Char Dham roads is very crucial as it would help in carrying heavy artillery, machinery, supplies etc up to Indo-China border in Uttarakhand. "We are vulnerable and therefore we have to do whatever we can," said Attorney General of India, KK Venugopal in favour of government's application seeking expansion of Char Dham roads beyond 5.5 m width.

The bench comprising of Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Vikram Nath was hearing a plea by NGO Citizens for Green Doon that raises environmental concerns over the government's proposal to expand the Char Dham route up to 7m from 5.5m which was set earlier by the Centre itself and upheld by the top court too.

AG Venugopal appearing for the Union Government submitted before court that when the confrontation turns serious, the vehicles have to continuously move one after another carrying material and the government has to ensure that all facilities available to the armed forces through roads in the Himalayan territory. Whatever situation it could be like heavy rainfall, snowfall, landslides etc, the army has to fight and that is why it is very necessary to have the required roads there, submitted AG.

On the other hand, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves appearing for the NGO argued that first it has to be assessed if the Himalays are in a condition to allow the expansion and as per the High Powered Committee report expansion cannot be allowed in Himalayas, it can not be improved and they are what they are.

"We may want to do many things in Himalayan region like taking up missile, you can make roads as broad as you want....but are the Himalayas in a condition where it can allow expansion?," questioned Adv Gonsalves.

The court on Wednesday had asked Adv Gonsalves to submit a note on suggestions regarding alternatives which he did not and said today that mitigation was already found back in 2018 and there is no point of doing that exercise again. He said that back in 2010, the President of India wrote saying that Union of India wants Himalayas preserved and suggested Gangotri highway, he said that there should be eco sensitive zone and Bhagirathi zone was kept as an eco sensitive zone, untouched.

"If you want to protect the army then you should have roads that protect the army," submitted Adv Gonsalves.



After hearing the matter at length for more than 2 days, the apex court reserved its order on the plea.

