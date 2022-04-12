New Delhi: EAM Dr Jaishankar on Monday said that the collaboration between India-US has grown well beyond its bilateral scope and has a visible impact on global issues as well. In his opening remarks at the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue held in Washington DC, Jaishankar said, "Our collaboration has grown well beyond its bilateral scope and now has a visible impact on global issues as well. It could be addressing the Covid challenge, taking climate action, ensuring maritime security or promoting critical technologies, what India and the US do together will make a difference".

The India- US 2+2 dialogue comes at a critical juncture when the situation in Ukraine has worsened. Earlier in the day, Indian Prime Minister Modi held a virtual meeting with President Biden and had a candid discussion on the Ukraine conflict. Calling the situation in Ukraine very worrisome, PM Mod highlighted the need for direct talks between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart to resolve the crisis. During the dialogue, Jaishankar reiterated that the 2+2 format is intended to promote a more integrated approach to the partnership. "And this has become increasingly relevant as the scope and intensity of our engagement steadily increase. We can truly assert that there is virtually no domain in which we are not cooperating", he added.

The minister highlighted that the nature of the opportunities and challenges is such that they are more effectively addressed through a cross-cutting dialogue. "As we meet for the fourth time, we can take satisfaction in the extent of progress that we have made. Whether it is our US$160 billion trade account, our 200,000 students, our highest recorded investment levels or our rapidly growing energy trade, the yardsticks to measure our growing closeness tell their own story. Defence Minister would similarly be highlighting the transformation in that domain", Jaishankar underlined during the dialogue.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that these 2+2 meetings have already played a key role in strengthening the bilateral relationship."Today's discussions will build upon previous productive meetings that we've had. It's a momentous moment in global affairs: US Secy of State Blinken added. "A significant focus of our engagement pertains to the Indo-Pacific. We have seen particularly over the last year both an elevation and an intensification of the Quad. Our achievements in this regard have a larger resonance", Jaishankar explained.

Both the sides also discussed contemporary developments, including obviously Ukraine, also Afghanistan, the Gulf and the Indian subcontinent. As part of an ongoing and regular dialogue, the Minister of External Affairs will separately meet his US counterpart Secretary Blinken. External Affairs Minister is also scheduled to meet senior members of the U.S. Administration to further advance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

