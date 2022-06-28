New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the President of UAE on Tuesday reviewed various aspects of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership which they have carefully nurtured over the past few years.

Prime Minister made a brief stopover at Abu Dhabi on his return from Munich on Tuesday. He called on the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since August 2019 when Prime Minister visited Abu Dhabi last.

The main purpose of the visit was for Prime Minister to convey his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan last month. Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as well as family members including Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Advisor, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dy Prime Minister, Sheikh Hamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, MD, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation among others.

He also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the third President of the UAE and became the Ruler of Abu Dhabi. During the Virtual Summit, both leaders had also released a Vision Statement which has laid the roadmap for bilateral cooperation in the coming years in diverse areas including trade, investment, energy renewable energy, food security, health, defence, skills, education, culture and people-to-people ties.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction that India and UAE continue to forge closer partnerships in these areas building on their close and friendly relations and historical people-to-people connections. India-UAE has a strong energy partnership which is now acquiring a new focus on renewable energy. Prime Minister thanked UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan for taking great care of the 3.5 million Indian community in UAE, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. He invited Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit India at an early date.

During their virtual summit on February 18, both countries signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which has since entered into force on May 1. CEPA is expected to further boost trade and investment between both countries. Bilateral trade in FY 2021-22 was about USD 72 billion. UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner and second-largest export destination. UAE FDI in India has continuously increased over the past few years and currently stands at over USD 12 billion.