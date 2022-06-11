New Delhi: India and Turkey reiterated that commercial ties are on an upward trajectory with bilateral trade exceeding $10 billion in 2021-2022. This was announced during the 11th round of India-Türkiye Foreign Office Consultations (FoC) held in Ankara on Friday.

The consultations were co-chaired by Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) and Sedat Önal, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye. The last round of FoC was held in New Delhi in May 2019. The 4th meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter-terrorism was held in Ankara on July 4, 2019. A new bilateral mechanism "India-Turkey Policy Planning Dialogue" was institutionalized between the two Foreign Ministries with the first round held virtually on October 22, 2020.

The Ministry of External Affairs Saturday said that during the consultations, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral relations. Both sides appreciated that commercial ties were on an upward trajectory with bilateral trade exceeding US$ 10 billion in 2021-2022. Indian companies have a presence in Türkiye's automobile, pharma and IT sectors. While Türkiye's companies were seeing opportunities in India's infrastructure and engineering sectors. Both sides agreed to further economic, cultural and people-to-people relations.

The two sides had also reviewed the situation in their respective regions and also exchanged views on several multilateral issues. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues, including Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific. They also agreed to commemorate 75 years of bilateral diplomatic relations in a befitting manner.

The talks were held in a spirit of understanding and frankness. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of consultations in India on mutually convenient dates next year. (With Agency inputs)