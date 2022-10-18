India today needs to work with its neighbours: Jaishankar
Published on: 2 hours ago
Surat: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on October 17 attended the Modi@20 event ‘Conversation of India’s role in Global Affairs’. He stated the importance of working with our neighbouring countries in a highly competitive world.
He said, “We today have to work with our neighbours. Our neighbours are comfortable with us... But we also must understand neighbours will look to see where they can get an advantage.”
