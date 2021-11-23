New Delhi: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) Tuesday accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for one Capital Acquisition proposal of Indian Air Force for its modernization and operational needs amounting to Rs. 2,236 core under the flagship 'Make in India' industry development scheme.

The procurement proposal of the Air Force was for inducting GSAT-7C Satellite and ground hubs for real-time connectivity of Software Defined Radios (SDRs). The project envisages complete design, development and launching of satellites in India.

Induction of GSAT-7C Satellite and Ground Hubs for Software Defined Radios (SDRs) will enhance the ability of Armed Forces to communicate beyond Line of Sight (LoS) among one another in all circumstances in a secure mode.

The DAC was created as an overarching structure to give in-principle approvals to capital acquisitions to Long term Perspective Plans (LTPP) and AoNs to capital acquisition projects.