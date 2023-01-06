New Delhi: India will host a virtual summit on January 12 and 13 to bring together countries of global South and share their common concerns and perspective relating to various challenges. Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra made an announcement about the summit at a press conference.

Kwatra said more than 120 countries have been invited for the 'Voice of Global South' virtual summit. The foreign secretary also referred to Ukraine conflict and its implications on food and energy security. Kwatra did not give a direct reply when asked whether countries in India's neighbourhood like Pakistan were invited for the summit.

"We will be hosting a special virtual summit on 12th and 13th January 2023, that is next week. This summit will be called the Voice of Global South Summit under the theme Unity of Voice and Unity of purpose," Kwatra said during a special briefing.

"It essentially envisages bringing together countries of the global south and sharing their perspective and priorities on a common platform across a whole range of issues," he added.

This initiative is inspired by PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'. It is also underpinned by India's philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' Kwatra said.