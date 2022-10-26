New Delhi: India is all set to host the UNSC counter-terrorism committee meeting on the 28th and 29th of October, Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), in the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

Addressing a special briefing here, Verma said, "UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee will be hosted in Mumbai & Delhi on 28th & 29th October respectively. The overarching theme would be 'Countering the use of new & emerging technologies for terrorist purposes. The meeting will begin with a tribute to victims of the 26/11 terrorist attack.

Verma highlighted that the larger purpose of this unprecedented meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai will resonate with the rest of the world because what happened in 2008 was an attack on what would be the identity of India in financial & commercial space. He reiterated that the fact that the CTC has agreed to begin its deliberations in Mumbai is a message in itself.

Meanwhile, Ruchira Kamboj, India's permanent representative to the UN, and Counter-Terrorism Committee chair told the media that over the past 2 decades, member states have made tangible progress in countering terrorism & violent extremism conducive to terrorism.

'Yet, the terrorist threat persists & despite our best efforts has evolved, she added.

"Mindful of addressing this issue whilst also recognizing the potential of technologies to increase the effectiveness of counterterrorism efforts, Committee has come together in India to hold its special meeting on countering the use of new & emerging technologies for terrorist purposes", Kamboj said.

She further pointed out that the meeting will focus specifically on rapid development, growing used by member states, and the increasing threat of use for terrorist purposes of 3 significant technologies- the internet, including social media, new payment technologies & fundraising methods, unmanned aerial systems, and drones.

India is currently the Chair of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee for the year 2022 and will host diplomats of the 15-nation UN body along with other member states for a special meeting in Mumbai and New Delhi to focus on new and emerging technologies.