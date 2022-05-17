New Delhi: India will get 2.75 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizer annually from Jordan for the next five years, said Union Fertilizer Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday. India and Jordan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the supply of 30 LMT rock phosphate, 2.50 LMT DAP, and 1 LMT phosphoric acid for the current year with the Indian public, cooperative and private sector companies.

"India has also signed a long term MoU for five years with Jordan for annual supplies of 2.75 LMT which will uniformly increase every year up to 3.25 LMT," said Mandaviya after signing the MoU during his visit to Jordan. A high-level delegation led by Mandaviya visited Jordan for enhanced cooperation in the fertilizer sector amid the global fertilizer crisis.

"We have taken proactive steps to ensure adequate supply to the farmers ahead of the Kharif season both with ramping up domestic production and partnership with other countries," said Mandaviya. He also said that his Jordan visit proved to be path-breaking in terms of ensuring the supply of phosphatic and potassic fertilizers to India.

"These supplies will be crucial for assured fertiliser supply for the ensuing cropping season in India," Mandaviya said. He highlighted the need to strengthen this association, especially during these challenging times for the fertilizer sector.

Also said:Mandaviya asks Jordon, Morocco, other countries to fix fertiliser prices responsively