New Delhi: As tension escalates and confusion prevails among the family members regarding the safety and security and about the high ticket prices for their children leaving Ukraine, official sources on Friday clarified that the Government of India is organizing evacuation flights for Indians in Ukraine and that cost will be completely borne by the government for this evacuation.

Two flights for Bucharest today and one flight for Budapest tomorrow are being planned to be operated as Government of India's chartered flights, sources added.

Earlier the air charges from Ukraine to India were extremely costly and were around Rs 1.5-2 lakhs. But later, as the situation escalated there, the air charges were reduced to Rs 60-65k referring to the last charted flight which had to return midway as Ukraine shut down its air space amidst the war said, family members.

With the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the situation now has become extremely worrying for Indian Families whose children have now been trapped in Ukraine, leaving some families worried.

Later, ETV Bharat has learned from sources that the MEA control room which is operational 24*7 is informing the students that there are no charges. "If you have a single case of a student being charged since tomorrow, please bring it to our notice. We would be happy to come up with rebuttal", said govt sources.

However, with the Ukrainian airspace closed, India on Thursday as a part of its contingency plan, decided to send teams for the land borders of Ukraine to help evacuate 16,000 Indians still stuck in the country that came under Russian attack.

In a special briefing on Ukraine, FS Shringla told the media that teams of MEA officials have been sent to Ukraine's land borders with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and Romania to provide assistance to fleeing Indian nationals.

He reiterated that around 20 officials are operating the control room and that India will do all possible to bring back the Indians still stuck in Ukraine.

According to India's foreign ministry, 4000 Indian nationals have already left Ukraine in the past few days. The MEA control room so far in Delhi has got 980 calls and 850 emails.

