Indore: India leapt to the top of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings after it thrashed New Zealand by 90 runs in the third and final ODI to complete a clean sweep of the three-match series here on Tuesday. They won the first ODI, a high-scoring thriller at Hyderabad by 12 runs, while their seamers helped them to an eight-wicket win at Raipur in the second game. And the third and final win means they have now moved to the summit of the Men’s ODI Rankings.

A brilliant 212-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma (101) and Shubman Gill (112) set India up for a giant first-innings score of 385/9 in the first innings in Indore. A late flurry from Hardik Pandya (54) and Shardul Thakur (25) helped boost the total, and the pair also played a key role with the ball. Pandya bowled dangerous opener Finn Allen with just the second delivery of the chase, and Thakur picked up three quickfire wickets in the middle overs – including two in two balls – to effectively end New Zealand’s chances.

Even a stunning century from Kiwi opener Devon Conway wasn’t enough to deny India the win. Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record during fourth ODI ton England, who had gained the top spot merely three days back following New Zealand’s loss to India in the second ODI, are now in second position, with New Zealand slipping to fourth spot.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, all three sides had been tied on 113 points, with their overall points the deciding differential. But the latest result means that India are now first with 114 rating points, England sit at the second spot with 113 rating points, while Australia move up into third place with their 112 rating points. New Zealand have 111 rating points. If England manage to win their upcoming ODI series against South Africa 3-0, they’ll displace India as the table toppers in the Men’s ODI rankings.

Brief scores:

India: 385 for 9 in 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 101, Shubman Gill 112, Hardik Pandya 54).

New Zealand: 295 all out in 41.2 overs (Devon Conway 138; Shardul Thakur 3/45, Kuldeep Yadav 3/62).