New Delhi: India and Thailand reiterated their commitment to work further towards deepening and strengthening bilateral relations. As this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Thailand, the two sides agreed to celebrate this landmark occasion in a befitting manner. The delegations of India and Thailand exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues, including cooperation between United Nations and other International Organisations. Secretary (East) congratulated Thailand on the assumption of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Chairmanship for 2022-23 and assured of India’s full support and cooperation.

The sixth round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Thailand was held on April 21 in New Delhi, the MEA said. The consultations were co-chaired by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and Thani Thongphakdi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, these consultations took place after a gap of three years.

During the meeting, the two delegations reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, defence and security, economic and commercial, cultural, science & technology, tourism, people-to-people ties, post Covid-19 economic recovery, vaccine cooperation and other issues of mutual interest. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to working closely with each other in these areas. The two sides also agreed to improve connectivity, including early operationalisation of the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway and greater port linkages. Meanwhile, the Thai delegation also called on Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs.

