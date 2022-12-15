New Delhi: In a major boast to India's defence capabilities, India has successfully carried out the night trials of the Agni-5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile which can hit targets beyond 5,500 kms, ANI reported quoting Defence sources as saying on Thursday.

The missile was fired from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. "The test was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile which is now lighter than before. The trial has proved the capability to enhance the range of the Agni-5 missile, if required," the Defence sources added.

The range of Agni-V is upto 5,500 km with full pay load i.e., 1.5 tonnes. With a lighter weight, the missile can accurately hit targets upto 8,000 km range. It uses a three-stage solid fuelled engine. Agni-5 is categorised as Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) and has been the India's first one in the ICBM lineup.

The flight performance of the missile was tracked and monitored by radars, range stations and tracking systems all through the mission. All objectives of the mission have been successfully met. This successful test of Agni-5 reaffirms the country’s indigenous missile capabilities and further strengthens our credible deterrence, another DRDO source added.